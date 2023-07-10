Hyderabad: One held for selling illegal weapon

Hyderabad: The L B Nagar police arrested one person who was allegedly selling country made pistol and seized the weapon, a live round, an empty cartridge and two empty magazines from him.

Mohammed Shabuddin Ansari, (26), a resident of Kandukur village and a native of Jharkhand State.

“Ansari purchased the weapon from Bihar and brought it to the city. He intended to sell it to buyers in the city and earn money,” said DCP, L B Nagar, B Sai Sree.

On information a special team caught him at L B Nagar.