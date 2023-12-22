Attention diversion gang held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the LB Nagar police nabbed three member gang on charges of cheating people by diverting attention on pretext of exchanging duplicate currency notes (Manoranjan bank notes) for original ones.

Officials seized original currency notes of 500 denomination, duplicate currency notes valued Rs.60 lakh and other material.

The arrested persons are Mohd.Bahauddin alias Jaweed (53) a suspended forest official from Adilabad district, Jampani Anderson (37), a taxi driver from Nizamabad district and M.Kishan (27), a taxi driver from Nirmal district.

According to the police, Bahauddin, who was suspended from service in 2014, turned into a realtor and with the support of other suspects has been cheating people by diverting their attention. “The gang identified gullible people, lure them saying they will provide fake currency notes at 1:3 ratio for original currency. Later, one among the gang members posing as police officer raids the premise where the exchange is done and takes away the cash,” said a senior police official.

On Thursday, the trio purchased duplicate currency notes from a shop in Begum Bazaar and trapped one innocent person. They were caught during a vehicle checking at LB Nagar. Bahauddin was earlier involved in similar cases in Telanagana and Maharashtra.