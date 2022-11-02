Case booked against unidentified persons for circulating fake audio of CM KCR

Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). A case was booked against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating objectionable fake audio of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on social media platforms.

The complainant had approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police alleging that some persons had uploaded a video on YouTube impersonating the voice of the Chief Minister and portraying it as discussing about distribution of money ahead of Munugode bye-elections.

The complainant alleged that such posts in social media platforms may provoke certain groups of society and cause differences. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating.