Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Case Booked Against Unidentified Persons For Circulating Fake Audio Of Cm Kcr

Case booked against unidentified persons for circulating fake audio of CM KCR

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 2 November 22
Case booked against unidentified persons for circulating fake audio of CM KCR
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). A case was booked against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating objectionable fake audio of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on social media platforms.

Hyderabad: A case was booked against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating objectionable fake audio of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on social media platforms.

The complainant had approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police alleging that some persons had uploaded a video on YouTube impersonating the voice of the Chief Minister and portraying it as discussing about distribution of money ahead of Munugode bye-elections.

The complainant alleged that such posts in social media platforms may provoke certain groups of society and cause differences. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating.

 

Related News

Latest News