Phone tapping: Hyderabad police officially register case, add relevant sections

A memo was filed by the Punjagutta police requesting the court to allow adding sections of the Telegraph Act to the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 09:07 PM

Praneeth Rao

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police investigating charges of phone tapping, have now officially registered a case of phone tapping and added relevant sections under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Earlier, only sections of criminal breach by public servant, database destruction and other offences were added to the case.

A memo was filed by the Punjagutta police requesting the court to allow adding sections of the Telegraph Act to the case. The police are interrogating former Special Intelligence Bureau DSP Praneeth Rao for allegedly tapping the phone calls of politicians and other noted personalities.

Officials are trying to find out what information the hard disks, which were destroyed, had in them. They are ascertaining facts of whose phones were tapped and to whom the confidential information was passed on.

A four member team headed by Jubilee Hills ACP P.Venkatagiri has already intensified the investigation seized cell phones from Praneeth Rao. The police found that Praneet had also tapped the phones of prominent real estate traders and film personalities and celebrities as well.

Meanwhile, former Task Force Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P.Radha Kishan Rao who was arrested by the investigation team after eight hours of grilling on Thursday night was produced before the magistrate at his residence in Kompally on Friday.

Rao was remanded in judicial custody and shifted to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.