Kishan Reddy demands judicial probe into phone tapping

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said phone tapping was a serious issue as it involved not only politicians, bureaucrats and police officers, but also individuals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 05:53 PM

File photo of Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded the State government to order a judicial probe into the phone tapping case involving Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) officials.

“It has come to our notice that the SIB was illegally tapping the phones of BJP leaders and staff as well. We want the government to probe the entire issue in detail and take stringent action against the guilty,”he said.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the SIB tapped the phones of individuals to blackmail and extort money from them.