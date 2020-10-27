Cases filed against retired ASP, revenue officials in Suryapet

Satyanarayana Reddy filed a case in Junior Civil Judge Court at Thungathurthy

Suryapet: On the directions of Junior Civil Judge Court, Maddirala police on Tuesday filed cases against retired Additional Superintendent of Police Kothi Sudarshan Reddy, Thungathurthy Tahsildar David Raju, Village Revenue Officer of Kuntapally Saidulu, former Kuntapally VRO Narsimha and Maddirala Tahsildar Ramprasad under Section 420.

According to Madhirala Sub-Inspector, responding to a private case filed by K Satyanarayana Reddy against his brother Sudarshan Reddy over a dispute on ancestral property, Junior Civil Judge Court issued orders to the police to file cases against the revenue officials and retired ASP. The father of Sudarshan Reddy and Satyanarayana Reddy had owned seven acres of land at Kuntapally in Survey No 83, 94/AA, 98/E/2 and 102/A.

On getting to know that his brother had used his clout when he was in service to register the seven acres of land on his name about 10 years ago with the help of revenue officials, Satyanarayana Reddy submitted an application to Thungathurthy Tahsildar seeking information about the proceedings of the land under Right to Information Act. When there was no proper response from the revenue officials, Satyanarayana Reddy filed a case in Junior Civil Judge Court at Thungathurthy.

