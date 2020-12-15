Cash award for college topper in Jangaon

Bussa Siddeshwar, a noted Income Tax Practitioner in Jangaon town, has given a letter to the college principal (FAC) Dr Emmadi Srinivas Rao here on Tuesday expressing his willingness to offer the award in memory of his father

Jangaon: Andhra Bashabhi Vardhini Government Degree College, Jangaon, will present Bussa Krishna Murthy memorial cash award of Rs 5,116 to the topper of B Com(Computer Applications) of the college from the academic year 2020-21.

Bussa Siddeshwar, a noted Income Tax Practitioner in Jangaon town, has given a letter to the college principal (FAC) Dr Emmadi Srinivas Rao here on Tuesday expressing his willingness to offer the award in memory of his father. The cash award is given to the topper of the college in the group every year henceforth.

Appreciating Bussa Siddeshwar for his decision to present an award to the topper of the B.Com (Computers) in the memory of his father Krishna Murthy, Principal Dr Srinivas Rao said that presenting the award would help to encourage the students to get more marks and also competitive spirit. Head, Department of Commerce, Dr Rajashekar said that it was a welcome sing for academic achievements in the college. Faculty members Sandhya Rani and Bhagirath were present on the occasion.

