Cash worth Rs 5 crore found hidden in a car seized in Hyderabad

The detained persons failed to give any satisfactory response on the source of money which was seized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police have seized unaccounted cash of about Rs 5 crore from a car and detained three persons during vehicle checking near the Botanical Garden on Thursday.

The vehicle which was proceeding towards Madhapur was stopped as part of the checking and the officials found bags filled with cash under the seats.

The detained persons failed to give any satisfactory response on the source of money which was seized.

It will be handed over to the I-T Department for further investigation, officials said.