Cast first priority vote to Palla Rajeshwar, Puvvada urges graduates

The victory of Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election should be an answer to the opposition parties who were levelling baseless charges against the State govt, said the Minister

By | Published: 6:20 pm 6:23 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar urged graduates in erstwhile Khammam district to cast their first priority vote to TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ MLC constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Addressing a gathering of Granite Industry Association and Khammam Chambers of Commerce and Industry members here on Saturday he urged them to extend their complete support to the party MLC election nominee.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana was progressing on all fronts. The victory of Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election should be an answer to the opposition parties who were levelling baseless charges against the State government,” he said.

Ajay Kumar reminded that the government has been extending several subsidies to strengthen the industrial sector. Several measures towards industrial promotion introduced in the past six years have created ample job opportunities to the unemployed youth.

The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) introduced six years ago helped entrepreneurs to obtain permissions in an easy manner. The State was placed in a better position in terms of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ parameter, he noted.

Later, the Minister along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and the MLC candidate Rajeshwar Reddy took part in a massive bike rally taken out from Tallada to Kallur, where a public meeting was held.

Stating that Telangana was a trend-setter in the country in both developmental and welfare initiatives, Ajay Kumar informed that the government was giving priority to growth of all sections of the society.

MP Nageswara Rao addressing the gathering said an amount of Rs 40, 000 crore was being spent on developmental projects in Telangana. The Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project would turn agricultural lands in erstwhile lands fertile soon.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision enabled Telangana to witness development the region has not seen in the past seven decades. In order to strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister Rajeshwar Reddy should be elected with a huge majority, he added.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, party leader Tata Madhu and others were present.

