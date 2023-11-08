CBI arrests railway deputy chief engineer in bribery case

Kumar, an IRSE officer of the 2006 batch, is posted at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

By PTI Published Date - 10:24 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway Harish Kumar, along with a contractor and his son, for alleged bribery of Rs 5 lakh for extending undue favour in expeditious processing of pending bills, officials said Wednesday.

Kumar, an IRSE officer of the 2006 batch, is posted at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

He was arrested along with the bribe givers — Virendra Tomar and his son Prashant Tomar of Tomar Construction based in Kosi Kalan — they said.

“A case was registered on November 7 against 10 accused, including public servants of Northern Railway, Lucknow and private persons. It was alleged that the public servants posted at Northern Railway, Hazaratganj, Lucknow entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments for variation/deviation, expeditious processing of due payments, etc. in lieu of illegal gratification,” the CBI spokesperson said.

He said that following the registration of the case searches were conducted at several premises of the accused in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Kosi Kalan, which led to the recovery of approximately Rs 52 lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents.

“The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the competent court,” he said.

Also Read Purandeswari writes to CJI to inquire into Vijay Sai Reddy cases