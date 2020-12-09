CBI officer from TS gets President’s medal

The CBI organised an ‘Investiture Ceremony’ in New Delhi coinciding with the occasion of ‘International Anti-Corruption Day

Hyderabad: B. Satish Prabhu, an Inspector of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Hyderabad, was among the 34 police officers who received the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service from the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CBI organised an ‘Investiture Ceremony’ in New Delhi coinciding with the occasion of ‘International Anti-Corruption Day’. Ajit Doval presided over the event that was also graced by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Prabhu, who earlier worked with the RPF, probed the fake passport case pertaining to gangster Abu Salem and film actress Monica Bedi.

He also investigated cases in which a few Income Tax (I-T) department officials were allegedly involved. He got the Indian Police Medal in 2012 for his exemplary investigating skills.

