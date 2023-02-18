CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the investigation in the excise policy scam case on Sunday.

By IANS Published Date - 12:38 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Sisodia will have to join the investigation by 11 a.m. at the CBI headquarters in the national capital.

In response to the development, Sisodia said in a tweet that the CBI wants to stop the ongoing development in Delhi.

“CBI has called me again on Sunday. They have put full force of CBI and ED against me. They raided my home, searched my bank locker but didn’t find anything. I have made arrangements of best education system in Delhi, they want to stop it. But I have always supported in their investigation and will do,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bureau had interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail about Vijay Nair and other related things.

On February 8, the CBI had arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter.

An informed source said that the CBI is also in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet.