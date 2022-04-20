CBIT founder secretary Malakonda Reddy passes away

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Dr.V Malakonda Reddy

Hyderabad: President Emeritus Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Society and Founder Secretary of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Educational Society Dr.V Malakonda Reddy passed away here on Wednesday. He was 90.

Born on 23 August 1932 in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Malakonda Reddy holds a Doctorate in Structural Engineering from Edinburgh University, United Kingdom.

He had served as the member of the Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad between 1996 and 2004.

With his several years of experience as professor and head of Civil Engineering Department at REC (NIT) Warangal and holding other Administrative Posts at the College with efficiency, Malakonda Reddy has versatile experience in many spheres of Engineering and social activity.

He was an acclaimed poet in Telugu and has published many poems as collections in books and was honored by Telugu University for his creative writings in 1991. He was given the Indira Gandhi National Award in 2003.