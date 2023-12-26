JNTU-Hyderabad set to host 109th Indian Science Congress

The university has started its preparation including revamping its 14 seminar halls.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 09:17 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host the 109th edition of the Indian Science Congress (ISC), with the science community’s most prestigious event to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, in February.

With Lovely Professional University, Punjab, backing out on hosting the prestigious event scheduled for January, the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) approached the JNTU-Hyderabad. Earlier, LPU had come forward to host the event after Lucknow University pulled out.

A five-member ISCA committee on December 23 visited the JNTU-Hyderabad and inspected facilities including auditorium, seminar halls, accommodation, and parking facility on the campus. Apart from the amenities in its campus college, the university also showcased amenities in its constituent college in Sultanpur.

Content with the facilities available in the university, the ISC committee has agreed to host the annual meeting, which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The ISCA has given its approval for hosting the 109th ISC in JNTU-Hyderabad. We are ready to host the prestigious meeting. We will be approaching the State government for an approval,” Prof. M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar JNTU-Hyderabad told ‘Telangana Today.’

With ISCA giving its consent and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of university, giving her nod, the university has started its preparation including revamping its 14 seminar halls.

The 109th ISC will be organized with a focal theme, The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future, and have children’s science congress, science communicators meet, women’s science congress, farmer’s science congress, science and society/tribal science congress, ISCA meetings and general body meeting along with cultural programmes.

Earlier, the ISC was to be held from January 3 to 5, 2024, with Lovely Professional University as a host. However, the university reportedly expressed its unwillingness to host the meeting stating unforeseen challenges that had arisen for the university.