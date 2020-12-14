CCMB, SpiceHealth sign MoU for Covid test

The first mobile testing laboratory of SpiceHealth was inaugurated at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AlIMS on November 23.

Hyderabad: SpiceHealth, a health care company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) to take up the dry swab Direct Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in its mobile testing laboratories. The first mobile testing laboratory of SpiceHealth was inaugurated at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AlIMS on November 23.

At present, SpiceHelath has five functioning labs at government requested locations around Delhi NCR, conducting 10,000-15,000 tests per day. “I am proud to announce the launch of the dry swab RT-PCR testing facility at SpiceHealth labs. The dry swab method, developed by CSIR-CCMB, will reduce testing time by one and half hours, reduce cost and further revolutionise RT-PCR testing,” said Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said.

CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said that the dry swab testing method will be a game-changer in testing during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The method is safer, faster and cheaper than the current testing method without compromising the quality of test results. We are very happy that SpiceHealth will use this technology in their mobile testing labs, and benefit large number of people,” he said.

