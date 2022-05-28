C&D waste plants to be set up in Warangal, Nalgonda and Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Buoyed with the success of setting up Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing plants in GHMC limits, the MAUD department is now setting up similar plants in Warangal, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. These plants are being proposed to be set up in association with private agencies under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis. The total project is expected to be Rs.21 crore.

As part of executing this project, the 65 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are categorized into six clusters. However, in the first phase, the project is being planned in three clusters of Warangal, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. These clusters will be processing the C&D waste generated in the neighbouring ULBs.

Accordingly, the waste processing capacity at Warangal cluster is 200 Tons Per Day (TPD), Nalgonda – 100 TPD and Sangareddy – 50 TPD, said a senior official from the department.

In addition to the processing of the C&D waste, the agencies will be entrusted with the task of collection and transportation of the waste. The tipping fee for collection and processing by the agencies are to be finalized and theConcession period as part of the project would be for 10 years. The plants will be set up in an area spread over one to three acres in the municipal limits.

As there was no land available for disposing the C&D waste, unauthorized dumping of the waste was continuing unabated, especially on the roadsides and at vacant land parcels and plots. National Clean Air Programme envisages setting up C&D waste processing plants to mitigate air pollution. Considering all these factors, the MAUD department has decided to set up the processing plants for a viable and cost-effective scientific solution of C&D waste.

Suggested info

ULBs covered under the three clusters

Alair, Bhupalpally, Cherial, Dornakal, Husnabad, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Narsampeta, Parakal, Thorur, Vardhanpeta and Siddipet.

Nalgonda: Chandur, Chityal, Choutuppal, Devarkonda, Haliya, Huzurnagar, Miryalguda, Neredcherla, Suryapet.

Sangareddy: Ameenpur, Bolarum, Medak, Narsapur, Sadasivapet, Tellapur, Thoopran, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Andol Jogipet.

