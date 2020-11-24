Celebs are rocking their beards

A slew of Hollywood and Indian actors are setting the ultimate beard goals in the pandemic

By | Published: 6:01 pm

There is one thing that can make male celebs look hotter than they already are – a well-groomed beard. And the pandemic saw stars such as Jim Carrey, Will Smith, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Chris Pratt, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo rock the bearded look.

Even 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B Jordan, can be seen sporting a sexy stubble on People Magazine’s November issue. Back home, the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan are known for setting style statements with their beards. “I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work.

I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether,” Carrey captioned a pic of him with beard on Twitter in March.

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

But how can one ace the bearded look? You must know your face shape before choosing your beard style, say grooming experts. From short and long beards to goatees and beardstaches, there are many styles to choose from. “Short beards suit everyone,” shares celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle, who has styled Tollywood actors such as Varun Tej and Ram. “But when it comes to longer beards, it all depends on your face shape, how well you groom it and carry it,” he adds.

“Shabby and fussy beards are a big no-no. Use beard oils, shampoos and conditioners to groom your beard. You can get your hands on beard straighteners too. You must also groom your eyebrows and maintain a good hairstyle – it’s a package.

Dress up sharply by sporting printed shirts and pencil trousers. You can even team up shirts with shorts,” shares Ashwin, adding that beards are going to stay in trend the rest of 2020 and 2021 as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .