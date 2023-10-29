Central Bank issues notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers

The selection will be based on marks obtained in the written test and personal interview. The written test is likely to take place in the 3rd or 4th week of December.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Good news for individuals preparing for bank exams in India. The Central Bank of India has released a recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (SO).

The bank is inviting applications for 192 Specialist Officer positions, and interested candidates can apply before November 19.

Name of the Posts:

Scale I: Information Technology, Risk Manager, Security Officer, Librarian

Scale II: Information Technology, Law Officer, Credit Officer, Financial Analyst, CA – Finance & Accounts / GST / Ind AS / Balance Sheet / Taxation

Scale III: Information Technology, Financial Analyst

Scale IV: Risk Manager

Scale V: Information Technology, Risk Manager

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the SO post is 30, and the maximum age is 40 (depending on the posts).\

Pay Scale:

Scale I: Rs 36,000 – Rs 63,840

Scale II: Rs 48,170 – Rs 69,810

Scale III: Rs 63,840 – Rs 78,230

Scale IV: Rs 76,010 – Rs 89,890

Scale V: Rs 89,890 – Rs 1,00,350

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 850. However, for SC, ST, PHC, and Women candidates, it is Rs 175.

Selection process:

The selection will be based on marks obtained in the written test and personal interview. The written test is likely to take place in the 3rd or 4th week of December.