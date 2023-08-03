Central team inspects flood affected areas in Kothagudem district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Kothagudem: A seven member Central team visited Kothagudem district and inspected flood affected areas in Aswapuram and Burgampad mandals.

The team comprising senior officials, Kunal Satyarthi, Anil Gaisoda, M Ramesh Kumar, Bhaya Pandey, J Srinivasulu, Dr. K Ponnuswamy and SK Kushvaha arrived at Bhadrachalam and inspected a photo exhibition on flood loss at ITDA meeting hall.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed the team that standing crops in 3151 acres of 1402 farmers in 44 villages of 16 mandals were damaged due to torrential rains and Godavari floods. 41 houses fully and 162 houses partially damaged.

15 cattle, 19 goats and 3030 chickens in nine villages of six mandals while Mission Bhagiratha pipe lines were damaged in 103 habitations. 115 Panchayat Raj roads, 61 R&B roads and irrigation infrastructure at 47 places were damaged, the Collector told the team.Referring to relief measures, 14, 081 persons of 4454 families in 44 were shifted to relief centres. Torrential rains and Godavari floods inundated 84 villages in 11 mandals in the district, Dr. Ala said.

The team members interacted with farmers at Anandapuram in Aswapuram mandal. They advised the agriculture department officials to create awareness among farmers about the flood resistance crops.

A report on the loss caused by rains and flood would be submitted to the Central government, the team said. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G, ITDA PO Prateek Jain, additional Collector Madhusudhan Raju, Irrigation SE Venkateshwar Reddy and others were present.