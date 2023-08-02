Operation Muskan-IX: 35 children rescued in Kothagudem, says SP Dr Vineeth

Out of the 35 children, 30 were boys and five were the girls, said Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

File Photo: Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

Kothagudem: 35 children have been rescued in the district in Operation Muskan-IX from July 1 to 31, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

In a statement here he said out of the 35 children, 30 were boys and five were the girls. 10 boys and one girl were from other States. Cases have been registered against 28 persons who engaged the children in work in business complexes, industries and others

33 children have been handed over to their parents. The main goal of the police was to make the district child labour free. Public should inform police if they know that anyone engaged boys and girls in work, the SP said and appreciated Operation Muskan team.