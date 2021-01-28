Central team inspects MGNREGS works in Nizamabad

The Central officials inspected MGNREGS works at Nizamabad district under the supervision of NREGS Joint secretary Rohith Kumar, and interacted with EGS workers.

Nizamabad: A team of Central and State officials inspected the MGNREGS works and its implementation at Rudruru, Dichpally and Velpur mandals of Nizamabad district on Thursday. The Central officials inspected MGNREGS works at Nizamabad district under the supervision of NREGS Joint secretary Rohith Kumar, and interacted with EGS workers. They expressed satisfaction over the NREGS works being carried out in the district.

NREGA director Amarander Prathap Singh, technical team member Karthik Pande, Telangana Rural Development Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy accompanied the team. Rohit Kumar also inspected the irrigation canal feeder channels works at Rudrur mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district on Thursday and interacted with NREGS workers. The team also inspected the records of the work.

Later, the officials visited the compost shed works and other works at Pedda Cheruvu tank. They expressed satisfaction over making of organic manure through the waste compost. The officials also interacted with the MGNREGS workers at Hotel Nikhil Sai. Speaking on the occasion, the NREGS joint secretary lauded the efforts of officials in providing employment to the workers.

Under the programme, the MGNREGS officials will identify the workers’ family members who completed intermediate and tenth class and provide three months training to them in various aspects besides providing job opportunities at Hyderabad and other places. The families expressed happiness over the initiative and said it will increase their income and empower them economically.

Later the Central team visited Ramannapet village of Velpur mandal and inspected the works pertaining to trenches near Ayyagutta hills. Additional Collectors Chandrashekhar, Latha, Armoor RDO Srinivas, DRDO PD Srinivas and local public representatives and others were present.

