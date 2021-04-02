Centre allocating ample funds to TS: Bandi Sanjay

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said the Central government was also striving for the development of Telangana by allocating funds.

Addressing a meeting organised to welcome Chandupatla Sunil Reddy and other leaders from Manthani constituency into the party, he listed out funds allocated by the Centre for various development activities in the State.

“We will accompany the TRS MPs to New Delhi in getting required funds from the Central government,” he said. Taking exception to the alleged highhandedness of the police against BJP activists for staging protests in a democratic manner in support of peoples’ issues, he accused the police of unnecessarily arresting the activists and lodging them in jail.

Sanjay said the BJP, which was not against the police department, raised the issue of promotions to constables. Constables were retiring from service as constable only without getting any promotion, he said.

