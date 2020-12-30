Centre asks Telangana for strict vigil on New Year events

The Union Health Ministry has also mandated that based on the local assessment, Telangana is free to take a call on imposing local restrictions like night curfews with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi has urged Telangana to keep a strict vigil on public and private New Year events that have the potential to become super spreader events.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had stipulated that there shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods. Drawing attention to this, the Health Ministry has urged States to assess the local situation and consider imposition of appropriate restrictions between December 30 and January 1, a press release said.

