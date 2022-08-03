Centre failed to develop AIIMS Bibinagar: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy for not playing a proactive role in developing All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, into a Centre of Excellence.

On the contrary, due to lack of support from the Centre, even after four years, the AIIMS Bibinagar has not been able to conduct a single surgery, he said.

“Instead of blindly praising AIIMS, Bibinagar, I urge Kishan Reddy to personally visit the hospital get a first-hand account of the mismanagement. The irony is that the nearby State-run Area Hospital in Bhongir has conducted 1038 deliveries and Area Hospital in Choutuppal has conducted 214 deliveries and UPHC near AIIMS Bibinagar has conducted 13 deliveries, but not a single delivery took place in AIIMS Bibinagar,” he said.

Harish Rao reminded that it was the State government that volunteered to hand-over 201 acre of land at Bibinagar, which was first allocated to NIMS Hospital. In fact, apart from the land, the State government also handed a 200-bedded NIMS outpatient block so that there won’t be any delay in construction activity.

“After four years, today MBBS students at AIIMS Bibinagar are regretting their decision to opt for a seat. Instead, they want to take transfer to Gandhi and Osmania Medical College. There are no operation theatres, no blood bank and or a casualty ward. What kind of MBBS education AIIMS Bibinagar is providing to its students without exposing them to clinical practice?” Harish Rao questioned the union Minister.

Taking a jab at the BJP leadership for delaying the development of AIIMS Bibinagar, he said, “this is how the BJP and the Central Government functions. They only talk but they never deliver on their promises. They have done irreversible damage to AIIMS Bibinagar by delaying the entire project.”

Harish Rao criticised Kishan Reddy for making false claims that Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is not providing healthcare services to poor patients. “Every day, nearly 1900 inpatients and close to 6000 outpatients visit various hospitals affiliated to OGH. Round the clock free health care services for poor patients are available at OGH. In the last six months, there has been a significant rise in heart surgeries and joint replacement surgeries,” he added.