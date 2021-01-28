Centre hails Telangana for NH works

“The State government achieved tremendous progress in land acquisition and disbursal,” Union Transport Secretary A Giridhar said on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Union government has acknowledged the progress achieved by Telangana State government in respect of four laning of Sangareddy-Akola-Nanded section of NH-161. “The State government achieved tremendous progress in land acquisition and disbursal,” Union Transport Secretary A Giridhar said on Wednesday.

The appreciation came during a ‘Pragati’ video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Secretaries of all the States to take stock of the progress achieved in various railway projects, highway projects, industrial corridors and Pradhan Manthri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Transport secretary Sunil Sharma, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rizvi, Director, Drug Control Administration Dr Preeti Meena and other officials participate in the video conference.

