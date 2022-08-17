Centre lands itself in embarrassment, gets trolled online on Rohinyas issue

Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Yet again, the BJP was left with an egg on its face. Hours after union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the government’s decision to shift Rohingya refugees to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in New Delhi on Wednesday, the union Home Ministry clarified that no such benefits have been announced for “Rohingya illegal foreigners”.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tried to give credit of the Delhi government’s decision to reportedly shift around 1,100 Rohingyas who are staying in tents into the EWS flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. It was proposed to shift all Rohingyas who hold the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and their details are on record.

But soon after he made the announcement, the union Home Ministry clarified that the Delhi government proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, but the Home Ministry directed that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at their present location.

Further, it had also asked the Delhi government to declare the present location of the Rohingyas as a detention centre immediately. Later, Hardeep Singh Puri appeared to have backtracked from his statement and claimed that the union Home Ministry’s statement gives ‘correct position’ on the issue.

The contradictory statements went viral on the social media, with several members trolling the BJP leaders. Several netizens asked the BJP government not to fool them on the Rohingyas issue by making contradictory statements. Many others wanted the Centre to come out with a more convincing explanation and also clarify on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules as well.

Others demanded to know the reaction of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay who had been accusing the TRS government of supporting the Rohingyas. It may be recalled that Sanjay vowed to weed out all the Rohingyas from the country especially Hyderabad’s Old City using police force.