Centre neglecting women empowerment: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspecting the newly built academic block at KGBV at Karepalli in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam: The Centre was neglecting women’s empowerment by ignoring the demand to ensure 33 percent representation to women in legislative houses, alleged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. With the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a resolution was passed in Telangana Assembly sometime back seeking to give 33 percent reservation to women in legislative houses. The resolution was sent to the Centre led by BJP .

However, there was no response from the Centre to the demand. The same was the case with the demand to enhance reservation quota to tribals in Telangana where their population was high, Ajay Kumar stated. The minister along with Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik inaugurated an academic block built with an expenditure of Rs 2.05 crore at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Karepalli in the district on Tuesday.

The Centre was also imposing a cut in the funds to be given to the States. The Centre which introduced Model Schools later gave up their maintenance compelling the States to take the responsibility to run the schools, the minister alleged. But the TRS government which accorded priority to health and education sectors has been running Model Schools, Ekalavya Schools effectively. Giving importance to residential education, especially the girl education, the government was spending around Rs 1.25 lakh on each student every year, he explained.

The government was spending huge amounts of funds on school and intermediate education. As part of that in this academic year English medium was introduced besides developing infrastructure in government schools with the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, Ajay Kumar said. Khammam stands at top place in the grounding of works of Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in the State. Students from private schools were showing interest in getting admission in government schools, he noted.

Ajay Kumar directed the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSE&WIDC) EE to submit proposals for constructing additional toilets and to provide dual desks at the KGBV as requested by the MLA and DEO.