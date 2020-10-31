Centre to release Rs 224.50 crore to Telangana under Disaster Relief Fund

The fund which was meant for release during February- March 2021 will be released now following the personal initiative taken by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union government has decided to release Rs 224.50 crore under State Disaster Response Fund, to help the rescue and rehabilitation activity in the flood devastated city of Hyderabad and to support the farmers, who have lost their crops due to heavy rains and consequent inundation across the state.

The fund which was meant for release during February- March 2021 will be released now following the personal initiative taken by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, so that Telangana government would have sufficient funds on hand to undertake relief and rehabilitation work, a press release here on Saturday said. Kishan Reddy is said to have held several discussions with officials concerned and sent a detailed report to the PMO explaining the situation.

A team of the Union government officials has already visited Hyderabad to take stock of the flood situation and assess the damage. The report of the team is awaited. Once the report comes, the Union government will consider allocations for a comprehensive flood-relief package for the entire state, the statement said.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prompt response for early release of funds under disaster management. Recently the union government has sanctioned Rs 202 crore for repair and maintenance of roads ravaged by the floods and heavy rains.

