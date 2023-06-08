CESS plans underground power cables in Rajanna-Sircilla

In addition to underground cable installation, CESS has also decided to participate in the Centre's initiative to install smart meters.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla is poised to become a thriving green area with the implementation of the Cooperative Electric Supply Society’s (CESS) proposal to lay underground power cables.

The common practice of cutting down fully grown trees to avoid contact with overhead power wires has been an obstacle to the State government’s mission of enhancing green cover. In light of this, CESS came up with the innovative idea to lay underground power cables to mitigate transmission losses, interruptions during strong winds, and the unfortunate deaths caused by contact with overhead wires.

In addition to underground cable installation, CESS has also decided to participate in the Centre’s initiative to install smart meters. After presenting the proposal to the State government and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, CESS received a positive response, with the government instructing officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Following these instructions, CESS and Municipal authorities have conducted a survey and plan to execute the project in a phased manner. Initially, the project will be implemented on a pilot basis in Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities before expanding to other parts of the district.

There is also a proposal to develop an underground drainage system in Sircilla town, at an estimated cost of Rs.225 crore. Consequently, the authorities plan to lay electric cables along with the underground drainage system. Initially, the underground wires will be installed in selected areas, including the stretch from Kargil Lake to Chandrampet and from Ambedkar Chowk to Manair Bridge.

Speaking to Telangana Today, CESS Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao said the project aims to minimize transmission losses, interruptions during strong winds, and fatalities resulting from contact with overhead wires. It would also reduce the need for frequent tree pruning, thereby enhancing the greenery of the area.

Rama Rao expressed confidence of completing the DPR by April next year and implementing the project in 2024. He said smart meters would be installed in line with the Centre’s plan to establish a smart metering system nationwide by March 31, 2025.

As the sole cooperative power supply society in the State, CESS procures power from Transco to provide electricity to its customers. Annually, it purchases and supplies 926 million units of power, distributed among agriculture (630 MU), domestic (158), industries (36), commercial (26), powerlooms (27), irrigation (12), street lights (5), and other sectors (2 MU).

• Sircilla to get greener with underground power cables by CESS

• Plan is to mitigate transmission losses, interruptions during strong winds and fatalities

• CESS will also install smart meters

• Project will starting with pilot implementation in Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities

• Underground drainage system too will be laid in Sircilla town