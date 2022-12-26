Telangana: CESS votes counting begins in Vemulawada

Counting staff started votes counting at 8 am by opening ballot boxes in the presence of election authorities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Counting of votes of Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla, has started at government junior college, Vemulawada, on Monday morning.

Counting staff started votes counting at 8 am by opening ballot boxes in the presence of election authorities. Two counting tables were arranged for each constituency.

Also Read Rajanna-Sircilla: 84 per cent votes polled in CESS election

A total of 76 staff have been deployed to continue the counting process. Three persons including a table in-charge and two counting staff were deployed for each table.

Contestant candidates, counting agents and relievers are being allowed into the counting center. Two agents of each contest candidate are being allowed to examine the counting process at each table.

Elections for 15 director posts of CESS were held on Saturday and 84 percent polling was recorded. A total of 73,189 voters exercised their franchise against 87,130 electorates in the district. A total of 75 candidates contested in the election.