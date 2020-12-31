Chaderghat police rescue six-month-old baby allegedly sold by father for Rs 70,000

According to the Chaderghat police, a couple Raju and Sara lived on the pavement near the Malakpet Area Hospital and were eking out a livelihood by seeking alms

Hyderabad: A six-month-old boy, who was allegedly sold by his father for Rs 70,000 to a childless couple, was rescued by the Chaderghat police and handed over to his mother on Thursday.

According to the Chaderghat police, a couple Raju and Sara lived on the pavement near the Malakpet Area Hospital and were eking out a livelihood by seeking alms. On Friday, Raju with the help of a middleman sold the child to one Afreen, a resident of NTR Nagar in LB Nagar for Rs 70,000. On coming to know of this, Sara approached the Chaderghat police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

The police then tracked the people who took the child to NTR Nagar in LB Nagar with the help of CCTV cameras and on Thursday, rescued the child from Afreen and handed him over to Sara at the police station.

S Sampath, Sub-inspector (Chaderghat) said Afreen and his wife did not have a child even 10 years after marriage and had bought the child from Raju.

