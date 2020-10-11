Chain snatching gang arrested in Nizamabad

The ACP said Yelukanti Rajesh was the kingpin of the gang he formed with Syed Iqbal Ahmed, Mohammed Matin Ali, Syed Azhar, Pavan Alias Chinna and Kamble Prakash

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Fourth Town police have arrested five members of a six-member chain snatching gang involved in 10 chain snatching cases in Nizamabad, Armoor and Dichapally areas of Nizamabad district. Police recovered 16.2 tolas of gold ornaments, four two-wheelers, and five mobile phones from the gang members.

Nizamabad ACP A Srinivas Kumar told mediapersons here on Sunday that the police received a call stating that two persons were moving around in a suspicious manner at Road Number 1 of Padmanagar Colony on Saturday.

SI Lakshmaiah rushed to the spot and took the two persons into custody. Identified as Yelukanti Rajesh and Syed Iqbal Ahmed from Bodhan town, the two, during interrogation, confessed that they were into chain-snatching and were involved in 10 such incidents.

The ACP said Yelukanti Rajesh was the kingpin of the gang he formed with Syed Iqbal Ahmed, Mohammed Matin Ali, Syed Azhar, Pavan Alias Chinna and Kamble Prakash. The were involved in four chain snatchings in Nizamabad Fourth Town limits, two each in Nizamabad Three Town limits and Ditchpally, and one each in Armoor and Nizamabad rural police station limits.

Police also arrested Wasim Ali and Bada Azhar for purchasing the stolen ornaments from the gang, and sent all accused for judicial remand.

The ACP appreciated Nizamabad Town CI Satyanarayana and others for the arrests.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .