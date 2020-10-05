Chaitanya deemed varsity PG results out

Due to the pandemic, students took practical and theory tests online at home following SOP through the unique At-Home-ExamsTM devised by the university

Warangal Urban: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Dr Ch V Purushottam Reddy announced the results of the Post Graduate (PG) regular and Degree first and second year examinations at the campus here on Monday. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the practical and theory tests were completed online at home following SOP through the unique At-Home-ExamsTM devised by the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor said that strict measures were taken in conducting the examinations through this method. Utmost care was taken to ensure that the students do not resort to any malpractices. “As all students came forward to take the exams willingly, we conducted them online. Parents also fully cooperated with us. Students who could not complete the exams due to technical reasons were given one more chance to repeat the examination. The work done by the Examination Branch and our faculty is commendable. We are glad to release these results for the first time after becoming deemed to be university,” he added.

Controller of Examinations, Prof M Jagadeeshwar, said that 297 students had passed the exams against the total of 363 students. “Of them, 102 got distinction, 142 first class, 53 second class, making a pass percentage of 81.81 which is slightly higher than the results of last year. In first and second year of UG courses, out of 1,759 appeared for the exam, 1,256 got qualified with a pass percentage of 71.40,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof G Damodar congratulated the students and the faculty. Registrar Prof M Ravinder, co-chairperson, E Vikram Reddy, Dr Venkataiah, Additional Controller of Examinations, Kakatiya University (KU) attended the event along with OSD, deans, heads of various departments, examination officers, directors, and principals.

