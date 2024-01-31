| Chaitanyas Double Powers Care Fa To 2 0 Win Over Gajwel Fc At Womens U 15 Football League

Chaitanya’s double powers Care FA to 2-0 win over Gajwel FC at Women’s U-15 Football League

Chaitanya scored twice to lead Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Gajwel FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-15 Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Chaitanya scored twice to lead Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Gajwel FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-15 Football League

Hyderabad: Chaitanya scored twice to lead Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Gajwel FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Wednesday.

In the other clashes, Telangana Sports School and Hyderabad Women’s FC recorded 1-0 victories each.

In the Under-13 matches held at Nizamabad, Deccan Dynamos and Care Football Academy edged past Twin Cities FC and Hyderabad Women’s FC with narrow 1-0 wins each.

Results: U-15: Care Football Academy 2 (Chaitanya 2) bt Gajwel FC 0, Telangana Sports School 1 (Likitha 1) bt Twin Cities 0, Hyderabad Women’s FC 1 (Pranathi 1) bt Deccan dynamos FC 0; U-13: Deccan Dynamos 1 (Supriya 1) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Telangana Sports School 0 drew with Gajwel FC 0, Care Football Academy 1 (Laveli 1) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0.