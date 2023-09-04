Errabelli looks to keep winning streak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Warangal: In a political journey that spans decades, Errabelli Dayakar Rao has emerged as a prominent figure in Telangana politics, rising from his humble beginnings as the chairman of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in Kalleda in 1987 to his current position as a Minister in the State.

The 67-year-old Dayakar Rao, a well-known name in Telangana, has traversed a path marked by victories and dedication to public service. He is now seeking the voters’ support for reelection from the Palakurthi constituency in the forthcoming election. By winning the seat, he wants to create history by getting elected seven times.

Rao’s journey into politics began with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, just a year after it was founded by NT Rama Rao. His initial role was as the chairman of the PACS in Kalleda in Parvathagiri mandal in the district. Over time, he ascended the political ladder and became the chairman of the Warangal District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB). In 1994, he secured the MLA seat from the Wardhannapet constituency during the general elections.

This victory marked the beginning of a winning streak. Winning the Wardhannapet constituency three times consecutively, he switched to contest from Palakurthy in 2009 when Wardhannapet was reserved for SC candidates. He clinched a hat-trick of victories in Palakurthy as well. In 2008, he was elected to the Lok Sabha as well from the Warangal constituency during a bye-election.

Dayakar Rao joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) on February 25, 2016. Subsequently, he contested in the 2018 general elections and, in February 2019, assumed the position of Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and RWS.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dayakar Rao expressed his commitment to serving the people. He emphasized that he had always aspired to win the trust of the people in the Wardhannapet and Palakurthy constituencies with development works and help in different forms, and he exuded confidence in winning the Palakurthy constituency once again in the upcoming general elections.

Dr Bhukya Devender, an Assistant Professor hailing from a thanda (tribal settlement) in the Wardhannapet constituency, attested to Dayakar Rao’s popularity among the downtrodden sections of society.