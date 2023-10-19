Chandrababu Naidu pursued policy of plunder, says AP CM Jagan

Addressing a public meeting, CM Jagan said that all the way from Janma Bhoomi Committees to Skill Development to Fibre Grid, corruption had ruled roost while Naidu failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Kurnool: Coming down heavily on the opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had run a regime of scams and taken all sections of society for a ride.

Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that all the way from Janma Bhoomi Committees to Skill Development to Fibre Grid, corruption had ruled roost while Naidu failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget.

Fully supported by the gang of thieves and foster son, Naidu only pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour while dumping the election manifesto into the dust bin and throwing the public welfare to the winds, he said.

During TDP regime, people were forced to run from pillar to post to seek civic services while people have been receiving all welfare benefits and services at their doorstep in the last 52 months, he said and asked them to see the qualitative difference in the administration.

While the key necessities of housing, health, social empowerment and the uplift of the poor were totally neglected between 2014 and 2019, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities are now enjoying elevated status due to their economic and social empowerment with the transparent implementation of plethora of welfare schemes to the tune of Rs. 2,38,000 crore.

While the Government has distributed house sites to 31 lakh women and 22 lakh houses are under construction, Naidu never thought of allotting house sites or constructing houses for the poor even in his Kuppam constituency.

“In Kuppam constituency alone, we had distributed 20,000 house sites and 8000 houses are under construction,” he said, adding that the Government has implemented 99 percent of its election promises. Chandrababu Naidu wanted to disband the Aarogyasri scheme for ever but after YSRCP assumed power, the number of ailments and medical procedures were increased to 3300 making free medical treatment accessible to more and more people.

“To attend on emergency medical services, 1600 new 104 and 108 vehicles have been introduced in the last 52 months and preventive health care has been strengthened with village clinics and family doctors,’ he said, adding that Naidu totally neglected the medical and health sector leaving the public health sector in the lurch.

Farmers and women members of the self-help groups, who were taken for a ride during the TDP rule, are now enjoying immense respect in the corridors of various public sector banks, he said, adding that Naidu had defaulted on the agricultural loan waiver of Rs. 87, 612crore.

The Chief Minister stated that results of reforms in educational, agricultural and other sectors are tangible in shape of RBKs, village clinics, new medical colleges, 2.07 lakh new government jobs, English medium schools, face-lifting of government schools through Nadu-Nedu, bilingual text books and digitalization of class rooms.

Describing the forthcoming elections as the Kurukshetra between the pro-poor Government and the Capitalists, he cautioned the people about the coming together of political wolves for electoral gains.

“Don’t be carried away by their false promises and malicious campaign. Unlike the TDP which enjoys the support of gang of thieves, foster son and friendly media, I only count on the support of you and God. If you feel you have benefited from the welfare programmes, stand by YSRCP and become its soldiers and bring it victory in the next elections,” he urged the people.

