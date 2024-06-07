| Chandrababu Naidu To Be Sworn In As Andhra Pradesh Cm On June 12

Naidu will take oath of office at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

By PTI Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:34 PM

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu speaks during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday.

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12, party sources said on Friday.

“At 11:27 am on June 12 (Wednesday), Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport,” the sources told PTI.

Naidu first became the CM nearly 30 years ago in 1995 and went on to rule till 2004 to be replaced by late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

After a decade and the bifurcation of the united state into Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh, Naidu had emerged as the first CM of the newly carved out state in 2014.

However, he lost the elections in 2019 with the chief minister’s mantle taken over by YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He will become the chief minister again after a gap of five years.