Chandrababu Naidu’s Skill Development Scam Case | Supreme Court | Latest Update | CBN | AP News Today

The Supreme Court split on N Chandrababu Naidu's plea to quash the FIR in the Rs 371-crore skill development scam, with conflicting opinions on the applicability of Section 17A

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:20 PM

