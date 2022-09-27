Chandrababu squandered public money: Somu Veerraju

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(Source: Twitter/Somu Veerraju). BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu Naidu to explain what he did with the Rs.6,500 crore given by the Centre.

Guntur: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has alleged that former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu had squandered public funds in the name of new capital.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he demanded Naidu to explain what he did with the Rs.6,500 crore given by the Centre.

“The Centre built AIMS with Rs.1800 crore. But AIMS looks much better than his capital city. Chandrababu cheated the people in the name of capital. While in power, he toured Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and other countries, spending thousands of crores of rupees, but didn’t bother to build the capital city?” he said.