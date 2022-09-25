Visakhapatnam: RK Roja refutes Balakrishna’s remarks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister RK Roja has refuted remarks of film actor and Telugu Desam Party MLA from Hindupur, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who reportedly called her ungrateful after the proposal to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Roja, who visited the Simhachalam temple on Sunday, said it was okay for others to make such comments but certainly not family members of NTR. Calling such remarks shameful, she said family members of NTR, whom he gave education, property and wealth, had refused to take care of him in his old age. She also expressed surprise saying NTR’s family members were now behaving like ‘stooges’ of N Chandrababu Naidu who had ‘backstabbed’ NTR and subjected him to severe agony before death.

Reacting to comments of NTR’s daughter and former Union Minister D. Purandeswari, Roja said she too had joined hands with Naidu for personal political gains and when that did not happen, she had joined the same Congress party that her father had opposed.