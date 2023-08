Chandrayaan-3 Historic Journey | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today

Here is the special video on Chandrayaan-3's journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram successfully landed on the south pole region of the moon. Here is the special video on Chandrayaan-3’s journey.