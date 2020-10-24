Charity auction to aid Beirut’s cultural community post-explosions

Christie’s said it will announce the array of artworks and artists for the auction over the coming weeks.

New Delhi: A charity auction to aid the restoration and reawakening of the arts and cultural landscape of Beirut, which saw tragic explosions on August 4 this year, is all set to take place in November.

Titled ‘We Are All Beirut’, it is presented by British auction house Christie’s from November 4-24. A selection of the works in the auction, said Christie’s, were part of the exhibition ‘Beirut Year Zero’ which was organised recently in response to the tragic event on August 4.

The proceeds of these selected works will mainly be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. It also announced that auction proceeds will go to The Arab Funds for Arts and Culture (AFAC) to support the arts and culture community in Beirut including the Sursock Museum.

According to Rima Mismar, Director of AFAC, the aftermath of the August 4 catastrophe has struck an astounding, unprecedented blow, to civilian life as well as to the arts and culture sector in Lebanon, the very existence of which has been threatened this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The survival and sustainability of the once vibrant creative field is now in a critical condition. Recovering from the shock will require time, money, reconvening as a community to identify priorities, articulate visions and re-think the ways in which cultural production can engage with this moment in history at the local as well as global levels,” said Mismar.

‘We Are All Beirut’ will auction works by artists across three spheres: the arts, the world of design and jewellery. With works by internationally acclaimed artists such as Mona Hatoum and specifically commissioned works for the cause by Ayman Baalbaki, Serwan Baran, Abdel Rahman Katanani and Nabil Nahas as well as iconic designs by Paulin Paulin Paulin and Herv’ van der Straaten. The jewellery segment of the sale will include exquisite lots courteously donated by various brands and Maison’s, including Hemmerle, Boghossian and Piaget.

“There has been a tremendous response from supporting artists, many were emotionally, economically or physically affected by the blast. The artists range of nationalities reflects the multicultural fabric of Beirut, their generosity in creating and donating works is a mark of their love for the city. Beirut belongs to the art world at large and we feel it deserves international support,” shares Nabil Debs, Art Collector and Founder of Arthaus Beirut.

