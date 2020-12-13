Charting their way to future Parliament

Students also got firsthand experience on the passing the Bills in the Parliament through the actual process followed by voting.

The first-ever historical virtual mock parliament was organised by the students of Delhi Public School, Nadergul recently. Students were enthusiastic to enroll themselves as the young parliamentarians of the school and acted as ruling and opposition parties respectively.

The session commenced with the National Anthem. All the parliamentary formalities were followed. The students were very enthusiastic about it and they took part in it with the same spirit. The experience taught them to understand and raise the issues of social and national importance. The session began with the introduction of the young leaders taking affirmation.

This was followed by the introduction of new Ministers and the Question Hour, which was based on the guidelines of the mock parliament session. The ruling party was targeted with loads of questions on the various issues like measures and control of Covid-19, e-waste generation, and solution, psychological stress on children and parents during this covid-19 pandemic, regarding pros and cons of the online classes.

Students also got firsthand experience on the passing the Bills in the Parliament through the actual process followed by voting. The first reading was the introduction of the GST Bill and a brief introductory note on the taxation structure in India. This was followed by the NEP, New Education Bill in second and third reading and finally passing of the Bill.

It increased students’ confidence level and they honed their debating skill. The participants and the social department were appreciated by the management and parents for an interesting session. It encouraged the future’s young leaders to present their views on steps to be taken for the welfare of the country and think on how to work towards achieving the dream nation- India.

