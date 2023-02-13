Check out Payal’s sweet gesture for her boyfriend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Payal Rajput recently posted a series of photos of herself and her partner, singer-actor Saurabh Dhingra. The actor uploaded the images along with a heart-warming note for him. In the photos that have gone viral, Payal is seen posing with Saurabh. Her message has generated a lot of excitement on the internet. We can’t deny that their photos raised the temperature.

The ‘Rx 100’ actor wrote, “I know the last few years have been tough for you. Life is tough, but you’re tougher. More power to you Saurabh. Happiest birthday to my favourite human. Your smile and love make my life happy, joyful, and cheerful. You lift me and hold me down; you make me smile when I am feeling down. You bring me peace, you bring me gifts, and you are the person I’m most happy to share my life with. God bless you with a long and healthy life #happybdaybestie (sic).”

Her boyfriend Saurabh reacted to the photographs with a sweet note, writing, “Thank you for your wishes and for being there through my thick and thins (sic).”

Payal gained recognition through her Telugu movie ‘RX 100′. She was also seen in ‘Mahakumbh’, ‘Disco Raja’, ‘RDX Love’, ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, ‘Ginna’, ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’, ‘Head Bush’, and ‘Iruvar Ullam’, among others.

The actor will soon be seen in Pon Kumaran’s ‘Golmaal’ and another unnamed film.