Check out these accessories which are set to make a splash in 2023

One can elevate their look by just adding basic accessories to their fit or destroy the look by choosing the wrong accessories.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: While fashion is always evolving, it is important to choose the right accessories that can create a statement look!

It is important to invest in good accessories, especially as they will soon be setting the trend this summer. Here are a few accessories that will be trending this season:

Oversized hats

Huge and floppy hats are a summer staple and will surely be a trend this summer. Hats with wide brims and textures like straw hats are a must-have this season.

Sunglasses

People have been looking at unusual shapes for their sunglasses. Bold and colourful shades are expected to be a trend in 2023. Geometrical frames, tinted lenses, and details on the sunglasses are eye-catching.

Layered necklaces

Simple chains are out and layered chains are back once again! Chains with simple pendants that can be mixed and matched are something everyone is looking out for this year.

Supersized bags

The mini or micro bags from the last few seasons have now turned into ‘bigger is better’. A stylish bag that can fit in almost everything is the trend that everyone is definitely all in for.

Chunky bracelets

Make a statement look with bracelets made of oversized beads, bright colours, or unique material. Resin is one material that is trending and making the look.

Bold earrings

While hoops have been a constant for all, looks like that is slowly going out while geometrical shapes are making their way in. Earrings with bright colours or metallic finishes have caught the attention of fashionistas.