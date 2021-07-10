Sanitation workers in Hyderabad get Bonalu gifts

500 sanitation women of GHMC have been gifted food essentials, accessories and safety gears

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Around 500 sanitation women of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been gifted food essentials and accessories, including bangles and earrings etc., on the occasion of Bonalu festivities.

At events organised at Charminar, Karwan and Goshamahal on Saturday by Ixora FM, the company hired by the GHMC to take up sanitation at monuments and a few public places, the participating workers cut cake, had snacks and shared lighter moments.

The sanitation workers were also provided with safety gear with each set containing a PPE kit, masks, gloves, sanitisers and face shield.

An awareness programme pertaining to cleanliness was held, and the women took a pledge on keeping public places clean and spreading the word among citizens too.

“Every month we celebrate the efforts of frontline workers by distributing essentials and safety gear, but today we distributed accessories to women as part of Bonalu celebrations,” said Krishna Chaitanya, director of Ixora FM.

