Check out this unique marketing strategy of Hyderabad chaiwala

GPT generally stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformers. But here, the vendor says it is ‘Genuinely Pure Tea’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: What this chaiwala did in Hyderabad, Telangana, is Marketing 101. It is unique, witty, and would definitely grab eyeballs.

Kris Kashtanova, Sr. Creative Evangelist for AI at Adobe, tweeted an image on X, that left users in splits. What looks like a regular banner affixed over a stall, turned out to be more than what it looks.

This white banner with black and blue words came with an impressive doodle of a cup of chai. Beside that, it was written ‘ChaiGPT’, imitating the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ‘ChatGPT’.

The tech twist given to this favourite drink of Hyderabadis is truly commendable.

Somewhere in Hyderabad, India 😄 pic.twitter.com/3Ze8MAMRZm — Kris Kashtanova (@icreatelife) August 5, 2023

What does ChatGPT think chai is to Hyderabadis?

We asked this chatbot what it assumes is the relationship between residents of Hyderabad and chai. Here’s what it says:

Chai holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis. Chai, also known as ‘Irani chai’ or ‘Hyderabadi chai’, is an integral part of the city’s culture and social life. It refers to the traditional Indian tea that is brewed with a unique blend of spices, milk, sugar, and strong black tea leaves.

Hyderabadis have a deep-rooted love for tea, and you can find numerous tea stalls, known as ‘Chai Addas’ or ‘Chai Tapris’, scattered throughout the city. These places are popular meeting spots for friends, colleagues, and family members to gather, relax, and have conversations over a cup of chai.