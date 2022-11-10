Cherla police organise medical camp for tribals of remote villages in Kothagudem

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G distributed solar lamps to students at Kurnapalli of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Police organised a free mega medical camp at remote tribal hamlet, Kurnapalli of Cherla mandal in the district on Thursday.

Approximately 500 families from Kurnapalli, Erraboru, Bodanelli, Ramachandrapuram, Battinapalli and Kondawai villages underwent medical tests and were given medicines at the camp.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G along with additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar and Bhadrachalam ASP Rohith Raju distributed solar lamps to the students in the villages and appreciated Cherla Police for organising the medical camp in the village.

Speaking on the occasion the SP said that the medical camps were being organised to address health problems of people living in remote agency areas. The district police were constantly working for the welfare and development of the people living in the Maoist affected areas.

Dr. Vineeth expressed concern at the cruel acts of Maoists, who he said, were coming to the villages and killing the innocent tribals in the middle of the night. He told local youth to get educated to secure jobs, contribute to the development of their villages and bring good name to their villages and district.

The SP interacted with the tribals enquiring about the problems they were facing and promised to work hard to solve them. After that, he went to the house of Irpa Ramudu, Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch, who was killed by the Maoists at the village recently and consoled family members.

He reassured the family that the police department will always support them and said that steps would be taken to ensure that the family gets all kinds of benefits as soon as possible on behalf of the government.

Cherla CI Ashok, SI Raju Verma, Sarpanch Saraswathi, 141 CRPF officers, Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Superintendent Ramakrishna, doctors Rajasekhar, Sunil, Jagadish, Ramakanth and others were present.