Good response to Dial Your SP programme in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Kothagudem: There has been a good response ‘Dial Your SP’ programme launched by Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

The SP personally received complaints from the public and enquired about their problems through telephone. He said that the programme, which was undertaken for the first time in the Kothagudem district, has received a good response.

He informed that a total of 19 complaints were received from all over the district in this programme which was conducted for an hour from 11.30 am on Tuesday. Orders have been issued to concerned police officials to take immediate action to solve the problems of the complainants.

People who could not contact the Superintendent of Police during the programme were requested to come to the SP office to meet him and to submit their complaints. From now on the ‘Dial Your SP’ programme would be conducted on the 1st of every month. Dr. Vineeth said.