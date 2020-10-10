Cheruku to file nomination on October 15: Uttam

Addressing the media through video conference, Uttam said the Congress would provide Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) free of cost to the citizens

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that party candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy would file his nomination for Dubbak by-election on October 15. He called upon party cadre to be present in Dubbak in large numbers for the nomination.

Addressing the media through video conference, Uttam said the Congress would provide Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) free of cost to the citizens. “The State government has brought the scheme to fill their empty coffers. The Congress will ensure that the poor and middle-class people are not troubled by the scheme,” he said.

MLC Jeevan Reddy said details of lands are already available with the government and there is no logic in undertaking survey of lands once again. Former district registration officer Vishnuvardhan Raju said even though regularising illegal plots was a good thing, it must be done free of cost without taxing the consumer. Stating that 80 per cent of plots in Telangana are panchayat registrations, he said putting the brakes on registrations was a wrong step affecting the rights of citizens.

